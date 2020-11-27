Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Down 5.8%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 633,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 815,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mogo in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

