Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.89.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,575.34. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,806 shares of company stock worth $44,212,168 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after acquiring an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.