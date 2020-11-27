Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $3.00. Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 450,885 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX (1.28) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.

