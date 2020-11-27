Mirova Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mirova lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Sysco were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Sysco stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 188.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

