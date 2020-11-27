Mirova Sells 507 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mirova lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Newmont were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $262,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Newmont by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,111,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,094,000 after buying an additional 883,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 1,780,602 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,680.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

