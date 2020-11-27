Mirova Sells 1,178 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 768.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $274.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $280.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,576,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,517 shares of company stock worth $14,147,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.