Mirova Sells 1,134 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mirova trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

NYSE CVS opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.