Mirova Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mirova raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 191.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,092 shares of company stock worth $7,237,558 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

