Mirova Purchases New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mirova purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,787,000 after purchasing an additional 197,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after buying an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centene by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after buying an additional 1,000,627 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after buying an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

