Mirova Purchases New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $2,798,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $211.10 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

