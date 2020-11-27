Mirova Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 657 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.73.

Shares of CM stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.