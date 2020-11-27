Mirova Purchases 372 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mirova increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 315.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $158,516.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,256 shares of company stock worth $10,571,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.57.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

