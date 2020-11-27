Mirova Makes New Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mirova acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

