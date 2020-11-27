Mirova Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Mirova bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 863 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 249.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 185.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,646 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.22 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.