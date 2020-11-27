Mirova Makes New $30,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 163.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 226.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

