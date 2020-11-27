Mirova Lowers Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mirova trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 54.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,755 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,616,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,189,000 after buying an additional 2,493,884 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,548,000 after buying an additional 1,758,736 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,662,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,542,000 after buying an additional 1,704,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,185,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,848,000 after buying an additional 1,360,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.