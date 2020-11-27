Mirova Invests $52,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mirova bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 864,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Insiders have sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

FIS opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.