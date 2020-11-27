Mirova Invests $37,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,679,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,017,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,801,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:BEPC opened at $79.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

