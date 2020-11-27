Mirova Invests $34,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300,229 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,403 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $140.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,153 shares of company stock worth $10,942,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

