Mirova Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mirova lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 896.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $218.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day moving average is $263.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

