Mirova Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mirova grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 124.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 191.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,001 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 111.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock worth $111,176,000 after acquiring an additional 252,451 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $271.24 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 716.92%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.20.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

