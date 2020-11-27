Mirova Has $42,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mirova grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 292.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Biogen were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $241.75 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.65. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.90.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

