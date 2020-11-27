Mirova Has $40,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mirova raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 350.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of BSX opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,779 shares of company stock worth $6,007,077 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

