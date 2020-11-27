Mirova Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mirova raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

