Mirova Buys Shares of 30 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.65.

AZO stock opened at $1,129.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,152.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,154.74. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

