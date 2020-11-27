Mirova Buys New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mirova bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,778,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,638,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $269.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on WST. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

