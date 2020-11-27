Mirova Buys New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mirova bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 489,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,641,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,002 shares of company stock worth $21,248,416. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

