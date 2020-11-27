Mirova Acquires Shares of 117 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mirova bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $1,211,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $446.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $451.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.44.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.