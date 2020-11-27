Mirova Acquires New Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 9.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 42.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 85,746 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Twitter by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 24.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $269,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $67,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,176 shares of company stock worth $11,352,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

