Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) CEO Sells $94,850.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,021.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSBI. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

