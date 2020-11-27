Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 216,604 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

