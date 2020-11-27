Michael Scott Sells 6,743 Shares of Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) Stock

Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) insider Michael Scott sold 6,743 shares of Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78), for a total value of £14,362.59 ($18,764.82).

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. Eurocell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $202.38 million and a P/E ratio of -198.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 222 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

