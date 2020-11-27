Michael C. Willoughby Sells 3,568 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $25,047.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,035.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 million, a PE ratio of -115.31 and a beta of 1.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,887,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in PFSweb by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,731 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $798,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

