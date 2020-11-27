M&G’s (MGPUF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

