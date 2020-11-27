Meter Governance Hits Market Cap of $879,399.60 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $879,399.60 and approximately $248,819.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00027719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00165301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00945045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00247953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00494939 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00174861 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

