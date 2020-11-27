Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Investec raised Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Societe Generale lowered Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of MEGGF opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

