McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells $45,752.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MGRC stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

MGRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

