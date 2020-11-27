Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mazda Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MZDAY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
