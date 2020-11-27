Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mazda Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MZDAY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Mazda Motor stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.