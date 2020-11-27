Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MATW. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

MATW stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $910.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Matthews International by 723.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 346.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

