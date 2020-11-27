Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) CEO Sells $145,800.00 in Stock

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $910.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.06. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Matthews International by 723.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Matthews International by 346.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the third quarter worth $197,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

