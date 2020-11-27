MASTERNET Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, MASTERNET has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MASTERNET has a market cap of $5,373.78 and approximately $456.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00164645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00952103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00230480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00491334 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00174768 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

