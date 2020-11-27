Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 732,836 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,608,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 732,836 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $365,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

