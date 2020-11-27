Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $180.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.17.

Shares of MDGL opened at $111.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Natixis bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $9,396,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

