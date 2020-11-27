Lufax (NYSE:LU) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.
Shares of NYSE LU opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lufax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17.
About Lufax
