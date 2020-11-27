Lufax (NYSE:LU) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lufax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

