Lufax (NYSE:LU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

LU has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

