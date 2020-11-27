Lufax (NYSE:LU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

