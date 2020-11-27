Lufax (NYSE:LU) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

