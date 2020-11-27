Lufax (LU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lufax (NYSE:LU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

LU stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

