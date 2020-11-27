Loop Capital Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on URBN. Citigroup raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.84.

URBN stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

