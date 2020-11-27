LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Price Target Raised to GBX 250 at Barclays

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) stock opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.93) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.30. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77.

Get LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53).

About LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.